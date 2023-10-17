New Attack on Titan Poster Highlights the Anime's Finale

Attack on Titan has been a staple on the air for years, but its reign will not last forever. This winter will mark the end of Eren's journey as the finale of Attack on Titan is slated for launch. Now, the big premiere has released a new promo poster, and the artwork brings all of our favorites back together.

As you can see below, the Attack on Titan poster was released to hype its finale's after party. A global event will be held online once Attack on Titan releases its final episode. As such, this new promo features all of Attack on Titan's best characters whether they are still with us or not.

(Photo: MAPPA Studios)

From Erwin to Mikasa and Shadis, the entire gang is here. We can see the fighters from Paradis and Marley on a boat as they celebrate the end of Attack on Titan. Of course, Eren is front and center with Mikasa at his side. The duo are seen drinking with Armin while Connie and Ymir stand across from them. And if you look closely, you can see Levi is hanging out with his close friends behind Eren.

All of the characters in this promo should be familiar to fans, and their great adventure will wrap soon. Attack on Titan is expected to drop its very last episode on November 4. This big episode comes after years on the air as most fans will recall. After all, Attack on Titan was first adapted into an anime by WIT Studios in April 2013. It has been more than a decade since Eren hit television, and there is less than a month to go before his tenure on television ends. So if you need to brush up on Attack on Titan, well – you better get to binging soon!

Right now, Attack on Titan can be watched in full on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. For more info on Hajime Isayama's iconic series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything."

