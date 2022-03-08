Attack on Titan Art Brings Brand New Titan Power to Life

Attack on Titan has revealed plenty of creepy behemoths since it first spawned from the mind of Hajime Isayama, but fans aren’t satisfied with the Nine Titans alone as numerous artists have imagined other creatures in the war between the Eldians and the Marleyians. One artist recently created a new creature that would definitely fit into the bleak world of Paradis, perhaps only being rivaled by Eren Jaeger’s form as the Founding Titan when it comes to sheer terror factor.

The Nine Titans finally had their origins revealed in this final season of the dark anime epic, with the story of Ymir, the Founding Titan, being told. With Ymir’s body being literally fed to her offspring, the power of the Founding Titan was split amongst her descendants, with the likes of the Armored Titan, Warhammer Titan, Colossal Titan, Female Titan, Cart Titan, Attack Titan, Jaw Titan, and the Beast Titan rounding out this terrifying team. Each having their own unique abilities, the aesthetics of the Titans themselves will often change depending on who is wielding the power, which is why Armin’s version of the Colossal Titan might have the same stature as Bertholdt’s but harnesses a much different look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit User Forrest Vamp shared a look at a brand new Titan that strides atop a skinless horse, which is definitely one of the creepiest takes on a Titan that we’ve seen to date, but if fans find this surprising, definitely steel yourselves for the grand finale of the anime adaptation and the wild abilities Eren has at his disposal:

Eren’s power as the Founding Titan is far beyond anything that we’ve seen to date, with the youngest Jaeger using his ability to quickly unleash the power of the Rumbling upon the world. With hundreds of Colossal Titans rampaging outside of Paradis, this, unfortunately, isn’t even the biggest worry for the Scouts, as the power of the Founding Titan allows the user to perform impossible feats that will make it beyond difficult for Eren’s former friends to stop him.

What do you think of this new take on a Titan? What is the most disturbing Titan introduced in the series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.