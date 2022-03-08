Attack on Titan Season 4 Shares New Promo for Episode 85: Watch

Attack on Titan has released a promo showing a look at Episode 85 of the series! The fourth and final season of the anime is quickly approaching its final episode in just a few more weeks, and that means that each new episode is all the more important than ever. The anime has been setting the stage for its final endgame as Eren Yeager has unleashed the Rumbling and is set to destroy the rest of the world, and an unlikely alliance has been formed in the process as humanity bands together in order to somehow stop all of his sheer terror.

The newest episode of the series saw an unlikely alliance between those on Eldia, Marley, and the Yeagerist side banding together as each of them realizes the true impact of Eren’s plan to destroy the rest of the world. This of course includes all those characters we have been watching since the beginning of the series, and the final episodes of the anime will see them reckoning with their own feelings about the situation as they now need to move forward with whatever plan they’re cooking up for the future.

https://twitter.com/AoTWiki/status/1500596581006929920?s=20&t=qPTU9i9LA4D-lpZlfAN_Kg

Episode 85 of Attack on Titan is titled “Traitor” and the preview for the episode (which you can see above as spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter) sees the alliance between the final members of Marley’s army, the Yeagerists, and the Eldian scouts moving ahead with their new plan. The title for the episode teases that someone will be revealed as a “traitor” and that’s particularly a unique idea considering that because of the main conflict driving the rest of the series, there have been many who have acted out on traitorous acts in the name of their respective country.

This final conflict against Eren is starting to remove the “walls” around each of the borders, and although the Eldians are worried about what they can actually do because they’ll become a major target once this is over, now the conflict has become one that threatens their humanity as a whole. Their freedom would come at the cost of genocide, and it’s clear that there’s now a different path that will keep them from this future.

Now it’s just a matter of seeing whether or not their plan will work, but what do you think? What are you hoping to see in Attack on Titan’s final episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!