Attack On Titan Unleashes Video Preview For Upcoming Concert

Attack On Titan is set to bring its anime adaptation by Studio MAPPA to a close early next year, but the dark franchise is looking to make good use of the time it has left by giving fans the opportunity to see its soundtrack performed live. With the "Attack On Titan Orchestra Concert," set to arrive later this month, the series has released a new video preview that will give fans an idea of what to expect as some of the biggest bangers from the journey of the Survey Corps are performed live with some surprise guests in tow.

The upcoming concert that is set to take place on August 22nd will see composers of the franchise, Hiroyuki Sawano & Kohta Yamamoto, return to help give fans a live rendition of some of the best songs from the series. On top of the composers being a part of the live concert, the voice actors for Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackermann, and Armin Arlert will also appear in Yūki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa, and Marina Inoue. While fans in Japan will have the opportunity to attend this concert live, fans from around the globe will have the opportunity to watch the concert performed live online, so all the Attack On Titan fanatics will be covered.

Twitter Outlet Attack On Fans shared the brand new video that shows singer Aimee Blackschleger performing the song, "DOA," alongside an orchestra the helps encapsulate the energy of the dark series that has become a fan favorite among anime fans around the world since it first debuted:

New MV promoting #AttackOnTitan Orchestra Concert with the song「DOA」by Aimee Blackschleger 🎶 Release date (worldwide streaming): August 22nd

Schedule: 06:00 pm - 09:00 pm (Japan time) Featuring: Hiroyuki Sawano & KOHTA YAMAMOTO

Guests: Yūki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa & Marina Inoue pic.twitter.com/DZqCt9mj4m — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) August 18, 2021

For more information on the upcoming concert, as well as the chance to buy tickets for the Attack On Titan performance, Pony Canyon has you covered:

[Attack on Titan Orchestra Concert]

The event streaming and VOD will be available overseas!

Please check the detail in the pictures! Ticket Sales URL https://t.co/9gQbRiNUhE

(languages switching button is on the top right)#shingeki https://t.co/nJ112y7NMR pic.twitter.com/SrYzdCAJJC — PONYCANYON USA (@PONYCANUSA) August 10, 2021

Will you be checking out the Attack On Titan concert hitting later this month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.