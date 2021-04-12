Tokyo Ghoul Creator Inks Attack on Titan Portrait in Honor of the Manga's Finale

✖

Tokyo Ghoul's creator has inked an awesome Attack on Titan portrait in honor of the manga's big finale. Hajime Isayama officially brought Attack on Titan to an end this month, and the nearly 12 year run of the series wrapped with 139 chapters under its belt. But if there's any creator that knows about bringing a long running and popular series to an end, it's Tokyo Ghoul creator Sui Ishida. Ishida recently paid tribute to Attack on Titan's final chapter release with a cool new sketch of the series' main protagonist, Eren Jeager.

Coinciding with the release of Attack on Titan's final chapter, and to honor how far the series has come over its time in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, Tokyo Ghoul creator Sui Ishida took to Twitter to share a killer new portrait of Eren (with a slick hidden detail in his blade) with fans. Check it out below:

Attack on Titan was brought to an end with Chapter 139 of the series, and Kodansha bid the series farewell with an emotional tribute following the final chapter. "This world that did not exist until 2009 was made into words and pictures, given meaning, turned into a story, printed in the first issue of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, and serialized for eleven years and seven months by Hajime Isayama's hands," the statement began. "By no means were they eleven years and seven months of continued good news. This series was visited by troubles, sadness, and goodbyes."

Continuing further to thank fans, "Even so, we believe that nothing is more valuable than people being able to share in emotions that cannot be put into words through a story. It makes us happy that we were able to feel that way with readers and partners by way of Attack on Titan. Though this series has come to an end, these memories are sure to always warm our hearts. Thank you for reading. Our battle is only getting started!"

But what do you think? What do you think of Tokyo Ghoul's creator's take on Eren Jeager? What did you think of Attack on Titan's final chapter? Did it bring the series to a great end overall?