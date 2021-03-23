Attack On Titan's Titan Sized Manga Sells Out in Minutes

✖

Attack On Titan is one of the biggest anime franchises in the world today, with fans waiting to see how Hajime Isayama's dark epic comes to a close in both the anime and the manga, and the fan base have proved themselves to be some of the most devoted in the world by helping the "Titan Sized" version of the manga sell out in minutes. With the manga selling the "largest comic book in the world" which collects the first two chapters of the series, the gigantic price tag clearly wasn't enough to dissuade fans from adding this to their collections.

The book itself, labeled as a "Titan Sized" collection of the first two chapters of Attack On Titan, cost fans around $1300 USD, proving that if you wanted to read the early adventures of Eren Jaeger, Armin, and Mikasa in the biggest format possible, you would have to pay some serious cash to do so. Fans however were seemingly still on board, as when the collection went on sale, touted as being six to seven times the size of a regular manga, it sold out in around two minutes, making this a hot ticket item despite its price tag.

(Photo: Kodansha)

Currently, Attack On Titan's final chapter is set to arrive on April 9th of next month, bringing to a close the tragic tale of the Survey Corps that has fundamentally changed since we first visited the young trio of future soldiers within the walls. Though fans are still waiting to see how the anime will finish its story, as the upcoming episode is set to be the final from Studio MAPPA for now, it's clear that there are big things in store for the franchise as it continues to march toward its finale.

In the anime, things have taken a disturbingly dark turn for a franchise that prides itself on nihilism, with Eren Jaeger deciding to forego his friendships and upbringing, following his brother Zeke in his "euthanasia plan". Season Four has definitely thrown off a lot of expectations for how the franchise would come to a close, but unpredictability has definitely always been one of the strongest features of the anime franchise that has rose to popularity thanks to the creative mind of Hajime Isayama.

Would you be willing to add this massive collection to your Titan library? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.

