Did You Catch This NSFW ‘Attack on Titan’ Easter Egg?

Fans of Attack on Titan know the series has a thing or three for easter eggs. Over the years, everything from Game of Thrones to viral memes have received nods, but none of those easter eggs were as shocking as one hidden NSFW reference.

However, if you try to find the reference in the manga these days, good luck. It looks like Kodansha scrubbed the easter egg away once it was spotted by fans.

The controversy all began a few years back when Attack on Titan released its 57th chapter (via Kotaku). The release hit Japan first through Kodansha, and natives were quick to point out a peculiar, hidden easter egg no one saw coming.

In one of the manga’s panels, fans saw Armin reading a newspaper. The paper’s text was penned in the Walls’ writing system, but fans noticed the gibberish made sense if you turned it upside down. In fact, the text turned out to be some messy katakana that riffs off a Japanese song called “Gu Choki Pa” – but it got a NSFW makeover.

You can read the song’s lyrics as they appeared in Attack on Titan below:

“Rock, scissors, paper

Rock, scissors, paper

What shall we make?

What shall we make?

D—k in your right hand

P—y in your left hand

Sex, Sex”

A common Japanese tongue twister rests underneath the naughty surprise, but that was not all. At the very end, the easter egg appears to read, “The dirty jokes festival, heave-ho, heave-ho.”

After the joke was pointed out, Isayama and his team apologized for its publication. Kodansha said the gag was added by an assistant without anyone’s knowledge, and Isayama said the let down was inexcusable in a statement. The publisher quickly scrubbed the chapter to erase the gag, but plenty of fans wound up with the NSFW issue before Kodansha could bury them. So, if you happen to have one such copy, count yourself lucky. It will surely be worth a pretty penny sometime down the line.

