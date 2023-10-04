Attack on Titan Is Releasing a Replica of Mikasa's Scarf

Next year, Attack on Titan will release its final art book titled Attack on Titan: Fly. Aside from showing off new art from the series, it will also see creator Hajime Isayama creating a new story that takes place in the Scout Regiment's universe. Alongside the 200-page special, manga fans will also receive some special goodies with the publication including a recreation of Mikasa's legendary scarf that will hold serious importance in the anime's upcoming finale.

Mikasa first got her scarf when she was a child, as she was saved from a horrific scenario thanks to Eren Jaeger and his father intervening in a kidnapping situation. Adopted by the Jaegers, Mikasa has held onto the scarf throughout her many battles as a part of the Scout Regiment but is now in a terrible scenario wherein she might have to kill Eren to stop his genocidal campaign. Fans will see how Attack on Titan's anime ends this November.

Attack on Titan: Mikasa's Scarf As A Bonus

Attack on Titan Fly includes a specially embroidered version of Mikasa's scarf and Eren's basement key with a working padlock pic.twitter.com/U6ad6QHi2N — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) October 3, 2023

The creator of Attack on Titan, Hajime Isayama, took the opportunity to talk about his upcoming special publication in preparation of its 2024 arrival, "My name is Hajime Isayama. It has been about two and a half years since I finished the serialization of Attack on Titan. I have decided to release a color art book. I am very honored. I am happy to have the compilation of my past work in a book. I would like to say proudly, "I am very happy to have compiled all my work into a book" but in fact, I have only done line drawings for the color illustrations and I asked a certain person to do the coloring work for me. I am proud to say that I am known for not excelling at drawing, so there is no way I could do such a great coloring job. I believe that this work would not have been possible without the presence of the specialist who has been in charge of the coloring of Attack on Titan since the beginning of the serialization. Now, I am writing a new manga for this book. It will be included in the special edition of Attack on Titan Volume 35 as a bonus manga. I hope you will look forward to it."

