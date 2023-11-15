Attack on Titan Cosplay Gives The Colossal a Low-Cost Makeover

Attack on Titan might be over but the legacy of the Scout Regiment will continue for quite some time in the world of anime. As the Survey Corps explores their future off-screen, cosplayers are still taking the opportunity to dive into the franchise's past with takes on heroes, villains, and Titans. With Low-Cost Cosplay routinely taking the opportunity to create life-like takes on pop culture juggernauts, the cosplayer has taken the chance to ingeniously bring to life the original Colossal Titan, Bertholdt.

Bertholdt was the being who first brought down the walls on Paradis, setting the stage for the brutal events that would see Eren, Armin, and Mikasa joining the Scout Regiment and fighting to free their world of the Titan scourge. As the Survey Corps continued to learn more about the world around them, they found themselves discovering that their friend Bertholdt was in fact the Colossal Titan. In the third season of the anime adaptation, Bertholdt joined Reiner the Armored Titan and Zeke Jaeger the Beast Titan in a last ditch effort to capture Eren Jaeger. Despite murdering quite a few scouts, Bertholdt lost that day and was eaten by Armin, who became the new Colossal Titan for the final season of the anime.

Low-Cost Colossal Titan

While Armin was able to become the new Colossal Titan, he used his power quite sparingly when it came to Attack on Titan's final season. He initially used it to act as a distraction to save Eren Jaeger from the people of Marley but would mostly keep his Titan transformation under wraps thanks to the destructive nature of the transformation itself. Armin was able to put his Colossal form to good use however in the last episode as he helped to defeat Eren in his Founding Titan form.

Attack on Titan's story might be done, but creator Hajime Isayama is taking the opportunity to revisit his brutal and beloved universe in 2024. Creating a new short story next year as a part of a new artbook, the details of the manga tale remain a mystery, though it might just focus on Captain Levi if Isayama's past promises come true. Following the conclusion of the original series, Hajime stated that he had one more story up his sleeve when it comes to Levi specifically.

What do you think of this hilarious take on the Colossal Titan?