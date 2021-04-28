Attack On Titan Cosplay Puts A New Training Spin On Mikasa

✖

Attack On Titan's story might have come to a close in the pages of its manga, but fans are waiting to see the animated adventures come to a close for the Scout Regiment and Cosplayers are still diving into the world that established the war between the Eldians and the nation of Marley. Taking a decidedly different spin of Mikasa Ackermann, one of the strongest warriors within the Survey Corps and friend to Eren Jaeger and Armin, this specific Cosplay imagines what the scout might look like if she were training in the modern world to eliminate Titans.

When last we saw Mikasa in the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan's anime, she was trapped in a cell alongside her friends thanks in part to the machinations of Eren Jaeger and his cult known as the Jaegerists. With Eren and his brother Zeke attempting to enact their "Euthanasia Plan", which would stop all Eldians from being born by sterilizing the race that can transform into Titans, the Survey Corps is now left at an impasse as to how they should proceed with a world that hates them for existing. With the fourth season set to return early next year, it's clear that Mikasa will have a big role to play in the series finale.

Instagram Cosplayer Alina Becker shared this Cosplay of Mikasa in training mode, bulking up to continue her war against the Titans as well as the nation of Marley that is seeking to eradicate the denizens of Paradis Island while placing the Eldian race under their thumb:

Mikasa as an Ackermann has strange abilities of her own, none of which are the ability to transform into a Titan. With the friend of Eren essentially "imprinting herself" onto him, it seems as if Ackermans can call upon a large amount of hidden strength, which was also displayed through Captain Levi, who has struck down more than a few Titans during his time and had a strong bond with the now-deceased Captain Erwin. As fans that have been following the manga know, Mikasa is going to have to make some tough decisions in the days ahead throughout the anime.

