Attack On Titan Art Imagines Mikasa As A Student Of Jujutsu Kaisen

With Attack On Titan set to come to a close via its anime next year, following the manga's final story earlier this month, there is definitely an opportunity for anime franchises to fill the gap left by its absence, and one fan artist has imagined what it might look like if Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the new kids on the block, incorporated Mikasa into its universe. Though a second season of the adventures of Yuji Itadori and his fellow students of Jujutsu Tech has yet to be confirmed, anime fans believe it is only a matter of time until it returns.

Attack On Titan's finale focused a lot on Mikasa, which is unsurprising considering her role in Hajime Isayama's dark franchise up to this point, as well as the current status of Eren Jaeger and his cult known as the Jaegerists. With the blood of the Ackermans flowing through her veins, Mikasa was given some unexplainable abilities that also linked her to the life of Eren, which definitely made things complicated when the younger Jaeger sibling decided to throw in his lot with his older brother and the "Euthanasia Plan" he had been scheming for years up to this point. While not having any sorcery under her belt, Mikasa might fit right in with the young cursed energy wielders of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Twitter Artist KazeKaze30 shared this impressive re-imagining of Mikasa Ackerman, imagining her taking a step outside of the universe of Attack On Titan and instead diving into the world of curses and supernatural threats that put Yuji Itadori on the map with Jujutsu Kaisen:

Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack On Titan have another big thing in common, wherein they have both been brought to life thanks to the animation studio known as Studio MAPPA. With MAPPA finishing out the anime series of Attack On Titan with the second half of the final season in early 2022, it will be interesting to see if MAPPA will stick with Jujutsu Kaisen for the majority of its animated adventures. As Jujutsu Kaisen preps for the arrival of its first feature-length movie which will tell a prequel story for the series, it's clear that Yuji and his friends have a bright future.

