Attack On Titan Cosplay Brings Mikasa Into A Winter Wonderland

Attack On Titan's fourth and final season is placing the Survey Corps into their deadliest battle yet, as Eren Jaeger has delivered a brutal blow to the nation of Marley, with Mikasa arriving in the nick of time to help him battling several members of the "Nine" and one fan has imagined what the fan-favorite character would look like in a Winter Wonderland using some spot-on Cosplay. With both the anime and the manga marching toward their finales, it's clear that Mikasa is going to have a significant role in the final journey of the Survey Corps created by Hajime Isayama!

Mikasa might not have the abilities of a Titan backing her up, never inheriting any of the powers of the Nine Titans or being transformed into a mindless behemoth, she has inherited the strange powers of the Ackermann clan, which seemingly allows her to be one of the strongest characters that is currently a part of the Survey Corps. With so many soldiers residing within the walls losing their lives against the rampaging paths of the beings known as Titans, Mikasa hasn't just managed to survive but thrive as she has amassed quite the body count when it comes to her swords cutting through the napes of countless Titans.

Instagram Cosplayer Uzileks shared this pitch-perfect take on Mikasa Ackermann, easily one of the strongest characters of the Survey Corps, who has become so attached to Eren Jaeger that she has time and time again risked her own life to save the boy who had saved her years before their current predicament:

The fourth season saw Mikasa arriving alongside the Survey Corps following Eren's attack on Marley and his assassination of the head of the Tybur family, noting that Jaeger's attack on the country resulted in the deaths of countless innocents, including children. It seems as if the years have definitely taken their toll on the wielder of the Attack Titan, and with Jaeger now inheriting the power of the War Hammer Titan in a recent episode, will Mikasa be able to bring Eren back from the brink as the final war between the Children of Ymir and the nation of Marley continues?

