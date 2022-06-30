Attack on Titan: Eren Actor Yuki Kaji Announces Wife's Pregnancy

Eren Jaeger, throughout his entire life, has gone through some difficult times, with the star of Attack on Titan becoming, essentially, the villain in the fourth and final season of the anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA. It seems that the Japanese voice actor who brings Eren to life however is only seeing bright skies ahead of him, and his partner Ayana Taketatsu, as the couple has announced that they are expecting their first child.

While Yuki might be best known for voicing the role of the Attack Titan, he has also played some other major roles within the realm of anime, including the likes of My Hero Academia's Shoto Todoroki, One-Punch Man's Speed-o-Sound Sonic, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Koichi to name a few. Rounding out the couple, Ayana Taketatsu is also a major voice actor within the medium, lending her skills to series such as The Quintessential Quintuplets, Noblesse, Kakegurui, and two major upcoming series in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War and Classroom of the Elite.

In a statement from Taketatsu, the voice actress shared her current status and stated, obviously, that her future schedule would be affected as a result:

"I was able to grow a new life. Now that I am in a stable period, the small life in my stomach is growing up quickly, and both my husband and wife are happy. At first, I wanted to report after giving birth safely, but due to work reasons, it will affect my future schedule, so I will report at this opportunity. It was decided. "

Yuki Kaji, the voice actor for Eren Jaeger, had this to say when it came to the major announcement:

"I am in good physical condition and I am doing well every day thanks to you! I will continue to do my favorite work as much as possible while being careful about my physical condition." I would be grateful if you could warmly watch over me, everyone who always supports me. Thank you for your continued support."

The final episodes of Attack on Titan are set to arrive next year, bringing the war between the Eldians of Paradis and the nation of Marley to a close, with Eren Jaeger bringing a line of destructive Colossal Titans to the doorstep of Marley, with Studio MAPPA returning to finish their work on the franchise.

Via Official Twitter Accounts for Yuki Kaji and Ayana Taketatsu