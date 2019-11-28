Attack On Titan Fan Animates the Series’ Creepiest Titan Transformation Yet

With Attack On Titan rounding the final corner to its ending in both the manga and the anime, fans are contributing more and more artwork before the inevitable conclusion. In the nihilistic franchise, the anime has had its fair share of horrific moments and ghastly Titans that stomp through the lives of everyone inside Wall Maria. Now, one fan has created an animation that depicts one of the creepiest transformations in the series to date, which may venture heavily into spoiler territory for the manga as it has yet to appear in the anime proper.

Reddit User 1haru1 shared this amazing animation that recreates the terrifying moment that saw a brand new Colossal Titan hit the scene, in the form of Armin exhibiting his newfound ability that he inherited from Bertholdt during the finale episodes of Attack On Titan’s third season:

In the final episodes of the third season, Eren Jaeger and the rest of the Survey Corps dealt with the terrifying task of attempting to bring down the Colossal Titan, the Beast Titan, and the Armored Titan, to say nothing of their scores of underlings. With nearly all of the Survey Corps wiped out, Eren and his friends managed to do the impossible and bring low the intelligent Titans. Perhaps the biggest win was the defeat of the Colossal Titan and the transferring of Bertholdt’s powers to Armin.

Of course, the method in which Armin had to inherit the powers was ghastly in itself, with Armin needing to be transformed into a Titan and then eating Bertholdt whole. The decision to grant Armin this power wasn’t an easy one as Captain Erwin lay dying and the choice had to be made to save the younger soldier versus the commanding officer.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.