Attack on Titan Final Episode Features Several Poignant Callbacks

Attack on Titan's final episode has come and gone, with anime fans reflecting on the story of the Scout Regiment. With the heroes of the series forced to fight against their former friend Eren Jaeger, the last installment took the opportunity to play on major moments from the brutal series' past. In four seasons, there were some brutal, heart-wrenching moments and the final episode of the anime adaptation was no different when it came to bidding a fond farewell to Attack on Titan.

Attack on Titan's fourth and final season threw some major curveballs into the lives of the Scout Regiment. With Eren Jaeger getting a glimpse of his past, present, and future, he was on a path that was filled with nothing but death and destruction by taking the title of the Founding Titan. Now having the ability to control the Titans, Eren set out to eliminate the entirety of the world outside of the borders of Paradis, believing that this was the only way to keep his friends safe was by taking a drastic approach. As we witnessed in the last episode, Eren's path of destruction came to an end and anime fans were able to see quite a bit of the Scouts' live in the future.

Attack on Titan Callbacks

The final episode of the brutal anime series took the opportunity to harken back to the anime adaptation's first season. The premiere seasons of Attack on Titan almost seemed quaint when it came to the death and destruction that viewers witnessed in season four. Even from the very beginning of the franchise, it's clear that creator Hajime Isayama had a plan set in place for all the characters of his anime franchise.

AOT parallels and foreshadowing have always left us amazed 😢#AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/sC7BLvDKS4 — Kifayat Malik (@KifayatMalik176) November 5, 2023

An Attack on Titan sequel is hinted at in the final episode of the series, though creator Hajime Isayama has been adamant that he doesn't have plans to create a new full story. Luckily, Isayama is returning to the universe next year via a new artbook, Attack on Titan: Fly, which will give us a new short story in the franchise. While details remain a mystery as to what this story will entail, many believe that Isayama will be focusing on Levi's early life as he has stated that he has one more tale in the chamber when it comes to the Scout Regiment soldier.

