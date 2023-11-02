Attack on Titan Star Teases Anime FInale's Original Content

On November 4th, the Scout Regiment's bloody and dark adventure will finally come to an end via Attack on Titan's last episode. As the heroes of the story aim to halt Eren Jaeger's genocidal campaign, Armin is going to have a major role when it comes to the final battle. As seen in recent promotional material, Armin will once again call upon the power of the Founding Titan and the voice actor for the character, Marine Inoue, has hinted at a potential twist for the last installment.

While this episode might give us the conclusion of Attack on Titan's anime, the manga came to an end a few years prior. The last chapter had some wild events take place and is still considered quite controversial by many fans of the Scout Regiment and the world they inhabit. So controversial was the ending in fact that creator Hajime Isayama has apologized for it. With many wondering if any changes would be made from the manga to the anime for the last episode, it would seem that Armin's voice actor might be hinting at a major change.

Attack on Titan's Original Content For The Final Episode

Marina Inoue, the voice of Armin Arlert, hinted at the original scene in the anime finale via a new interview, "We're eagerly anticipating the conclusion, and we've put our hearts and souls into this. There's a special anime-original scene that holds significant meaning. It's a pivotal moment for Armin and Eren, and I wonder about the thoughts and feelings they hold. It became an essential scene in what I've portrayed."

Inoue also talked about her favorite scene in the recent interview, "One significant scene for me was in the "Rite of Passage" in Season 3, where Armin entrusts his dream to Eren. Entrusting his dream to Eren felt like the most sparkling moment for Armin in these ten years of Attack on Titan. It was incredibly precious".

While Armin gained the power of the Colossal Titan by eating Bertholdt, the Scout Regiment soldier has been quite adamant when it comes to not using the ability. Aside from creating a giant explosion once he transforms, it's also a difficult one to use when it comes to reducing destruction around Armin, which could bring some serious harm to his allies.

Do you think Armin will survive the anime's final episode? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.