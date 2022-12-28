Attack on Titan Exec Gives End-of-Year Update on Final Season

Next year, the Scout Regiment's story will finally come to an end via Studio MAPPA's anime adaptation of Attack on Titan, and while the exact release date for the final episodes has yet to be revealed at this point, it is one of the most highly anticipated anime events of 2023. Now, an executive behind one of the most essential parts of the series has revealed that a major component of the television series has been finished, giving fans a head's up that the final episodes are well heading at their conclusion.

When last we left the Survey Corps, they had to forge a new team in the face of Eren Jaeger inheriting the power of the Founding Titan, unleashing an army of Colossal Titans, and looking to eliminate all those who live outside the borders of Paradis. With the Scout Regiment having to make some tough choices in an effort to stop Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and company had to kill former friends to acquire an airship that will bring them face to face with the current Founding Titan. In the final episodes of the anime adaptation, expect one of the biggest battles of the series to take place and an ending that is still considered quite controversial to this day.

Ending on Titan

Twitter Outlet Attack on Fans shared the news that sound director Masafumi Mima has stated that the sound layout is finished for Attack on Titan's last episodes, which will see the Scout Regiment giving it their all in an effort to take down their former friend in this dire scenario:

Masafumi Mima (sound director) said that the sound layout is done for now 🎛️🎚️🎙️



The music selection process will continue for the rest of the year 🎶



The work for Conclusion Arc is still in progress 🔥 pic.twitter.com/utL7ETaXvl — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) December 28, 2022

Studio MAPPA is set to have a major year in 2023, as Attack on Titan is only one of the many projects that they are currently working on. Next year will see MAPPA taking over Vinland Saga for its second season, returning to Jujutsu Kaisen for season two, and releasing the new bloody anime series, Hell's Paradise. The production house is also working on an original movie titled Alice And Therese's Illusion Factory, while there have also been rumors that MAPPA will be diving into a fan-favorite anime adaptation next year to boot.

