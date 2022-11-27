Attack on Titan Gives Update on Its Final Season's Remaining Episodes

Attack on Titan is preparing for its biggest comeback to date. Next year, the anime will return for its last hurrah as season four will air its final episodes. The finale will bring Eren's long adventure to a close, so of course, fans are all curious about how the batch is doing behind the scenes. And according to a new report, it seems all is going well.

The information comes straight from Studio MAPPA as the company's execs made their way to Anime Festival Asia recently. It was there creators like CEO Manabu Otsuka appeared before fans, and they confirmed season four is already dubbing its final episodes.

According to the executives, the anime's Conclusion arc has started dubbing, and it hopes to be done in under a month. Estimates at the studio suggest two more weeks are needed for dubbing, after all. So far, stars like Yuki Kaji have already come in and ground out most of their lines. So if you have been waiting on a trailer, Attack on Titan could deliver one soon.

What We Know About Attack on Titan

Of course, the ending of Attack on Titan is hardly a secret. We have been in the know for years now as creator Hajime Isayama needed their manga a while back. After a decade in print, the series closed with a shocking finale that left one of its main characters dead and the world's future in the balance.

After all, the manga closes with Eren's death, and it comes at Mikasa's hand. The move shook the Internet years ago, and as expected, Mikasa never fully recovered from her decision. Despite growing old and marrying, Eren's loss impacted the world, and it wasn't for the best. His murder may have made the Eldians look good for a moment, but the Yeagerists are still determined to see out Eren's despotic vision long after his death. So while the world avoids imminent genocide, Attack on Titan makes no promise of peace with its finale.

Now, that ending is preparing to make its way on the screen. Attack on Titan plans to resume season four at the start of 2023. So if you need to catch up on the series, you can find the whole anime streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll right now!

Now, that ending is preparing to make its way on the screen. Attack on Titan plans to resume season four at the start of 2023. So if you need to catch up on the series, you can find the whole anime streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll right now!