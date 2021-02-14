Attack on Titan Shares Close Look at Historia's Season 4 Design

✖

Attack on Titan has shared a close look at Historia Reiss' new design for Season 4! The fourth and final season of the series is now setting the stage for its final conflict, and the people of Paradis are starting to debate their next move in the war with Marley. With Eren and the Survey Corps making that first big move in enemy territory, the rest of their country has to now figure out the next step without bringing them more danger. With this debate comes the first look at Historia Reiss as well.

While the previous episode of the series showed a glimpse of the queen during a flashback that revealed the secret hook behind Eren and Zeke's plan for the Marley attack, the newest episode of the series brings it back to present day and reveals how she's changed in the several years following the end of the third season like the rest of the fan favorite characters. You can check out a close look at her character design as shared through the anime's official Twitter account:

The fourth and final season of Attack on Titan has been in the midst of some pretty Earth shaking reveals for the anime thus far, but one happens to involved Historia in the newest episode. Because her royal blood is so important, it's revealed that she actually volunteers to inherit the powers of the Beast Titan in order to get the Rumbling under their control and potentially end the conflict before it moves onto another generation.

That's not the only sacrifice Historia seems to make in Episode 69 of the series, and there's a secret tragedy lurking in how she has to keep her family line going for the future of her country regardless of her own feeling on the situation. But what do you think? But what did you think of Attack on Titan's latest Historia updates?

