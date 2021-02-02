Attack on Titan Retreats From Battle with Eren Coming Out as a Villain

✖

Attack on Titan retreated from battle with Eren coming out looking like a major villain with the newest episode. The fourth and final season of the series recently brought its first major clash to an end following Eren's Titan transformation in the middle of Marley, and while previous episodes have hinted how Mikasa and the others feel about his tactics, the newest episode of the series begins to really dive in to what this dissent between the two sides means. With the aftermath of the first battle now settling in, the ire seems to be drawn toward Eren now.

Eren has been showing a much darker side of himself through Attack on Titan's fourth and final season thus far, but now this is being confirmed by those around him as they openly deride him for his chosen tactics. This was especially the case given that although they had technically won this battle with Marley, they have lost some of their own people in the process.

Episode 67 of the series brings this first direct conflict with Marley to an end, and Eren is immediately arrested and punished by Levi for this big plan. Upon his and Mikasa's arrival on the retreating airship, it seems the Survey Corps did not want to follow along with Eren's plan in the first place. After sneaking his way into enemy territory and telling them his grander scheme through letters, the Survey Corps are getting tired of sacrificing themselves to save Eren.

It's reached a breaking point, and this is bad on its own, but Eren seems to be coldly responding to it as well. This further rubs salt on the wound as he seems to be working with Zeke as well as they only focus on the acquired Titan abilities and what they had "won" in the fight despite some of the major fan-favorite character deaths. It's clear that both sides are at their limit, but it's likely going to hold some deeper ramifications for Eren's character.

This is even before factoring in how characters in Marley are reacting to Eren's actions as he's become the de-facto aggressor despite the years of attacks on Paradis.