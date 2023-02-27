Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 1 Shares Synopsis, First Still

It is almost time for Attack on Titan to make its return. If you did not realize, the show is just days out from its comeback as the anime's finale will drop its first half in early March. Studio MAPPA has its team focused on the big release, and now, we have been given our first details about the series finale.

The update comes courtesy of a TV guide update in Japan listing the finale's first synopsis. The blurb gives us a brief look at what the first half of this finale will do, so you can read up on the description here: "Eren activates The Rumbling in an attempt to destroy the world. Countless Titans begin their march, trampling down everything in their path. Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Connie, Hanae, Reiner, Annie, Pieck, and the mortally wounded Levi.. the remaining ones challenge the final battle to stop Eren."

As you can see, the blurb for the finale's first half is going to be intense. We will get a gruesome look at The Rumbling now that Eren has taken his forces overseas, and we can only assume the people of Marley aren't ready. The only hope the world has at avoiding annihilation comes with Eren's former allies, and they will go to any lengths to stop him. But given the gang's history, you can imagine just how intense this battle with be.

Above, you can find the first official still from the finale, and it highlights Levi and Hange as they prepare for battle. The soldiers have gone through a lot together, and they've mourned the loss of countless friends. As the end of their journey nears, you can bet the pair will encounter even more impossible odds, and we'll see them firsthand starting on March 3rd.

