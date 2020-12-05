Here's The Exact Time Attack on Titan Season 4 Premieres

✖

Attack on Titan has revealed the exact time the fourth and final season premieres! Following the surprise announcement that the final season of this massive series would be making its debut in December rather than release alongside the rest of the new anime in the Fall 2020 anime season, Attack on Titan's premiere is finally upon us in just a couple of days. New production studio MAPPA even began an official countdown for fans earlier this week for the occasion, and now fans have gotten the biggest update yet as both Crunchyroll and Funimation have confirmed exactly when we'll be able to tune into Attack on Titan's premiere.

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll have announced fans will be able to tune into the premiere of Attack on Titan's final season on Sunday, December 6th at 12:45PM PST/ 2:45 CST. This will be the English subtitled release of the series on both platforms, but Funimation has confirmed the SimulDub release of the series will begin at a later date.

Funimation confirmed that Attack on Titan's final season will be releasing through FunimationNOW for fans in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Crunchyroll confirmed fans in the following territories will be able to stream the series: U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, LATAM, Middle East (UAE, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Syria, Yamen, State of Qatar, Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain, Lebanon, Gaza Strip and Palestine) and Russia.

Crunchyroll describes Attack on Titan's final season as such, "It’s been four years since the Scout Regiment reached the shoreline, and the world looks different now. Things are heating up as the fate of the Scout Regiment—and the people of Paradis—are determined at last. However, Eren is missing. Will he reappear before age-old tensions between Marleyans and Eldians result in the war of all wars?"

The fourth and final season of Attack on Titan has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year, but it's also the one fans know the least about going in. But now that the final season's premiere is nearly here, fans now have the exact premiere time and date to start the final ride of the series.

What do you think? Will you be tuning into Attack on Titan's final season premiere? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!