Attack on Titan Previews Season 4 Character Designs

Attack on Titan previewed the character designs for its fourth and final season! Attack on Titan's final season will be officially making its debut in just a matter of days, but fans have been kept in the dark as to how the new season is shaping up. Aside from a brief teaser trailer and poster for the final season, Attack on Titan fans have been wondering how new production studio MAPPA would be taking the reigns for the franchise's final outing. During a special showcase of their current projects, MAPPA gave fans some insight into how the final season is taking shape.

Alongside a new key visual for Attack on Titan's final season, MAPPA's special showcase also revealed a new set of character designs from new character designer Tomohiro Kishi. These designs show off new looks for the core members of the Survey Corps, Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, Jean Kirstein, and Connie Springer. You can see them collected thanks to @AttackOnFans on Twitter:

Mappa Showcase revealed new character designs made by Tomohiro Kishi! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/rMr6pIjzYL — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) November 27, 2020

And last but not least, here's a look at Levi Ackerman's new design for the fourth and final season:

Of course Levi too! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fhWnG3HVDM — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) November 27, 2020

With Attack on Titan's final season premiering December 6th, the series will be streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation has also confirmed that they will be offering an English dub release at a later date. There have been worries among fans as to how this new season is faring considering it was shifted to a new studio for such an important season.

As there has been a notable lack of promotional material for the new season before its December premiere, fans have been worried about the final quality of the season itself. But the official premiere of Attack on Titan's final season (as well as the next chapter of the series) fast approaches, so it won't be too much longer before fans get their answer as to how the fourth and final season has been developing with Studio MAPPA.

But what do you think of these character designs? Are you excited for Attack on Titan's final season?