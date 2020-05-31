Attack on Titan's Final Season Trailer Breaks Major Record

✖

Attack on Titan remains one of the more ambitious series in anime, and the final season proved that when it dropped its first trailer. Now, it looks like the epic clip has passed a major milestone that few can pass. After all, Attack on Titan just outdid itself in views with this final trailer, and fans aren't surprised in the least by its success.

For those needing a bit of catch up, Attack on Titan surprised fans this past week with a big reveal. The show's fourth and final season debuted its first trailer which was packed with spoilers. The epic trailer confirmed plenty about the final season, and it turns out more than 6.2 million people have watched the trailer.

The staggering number of views makes this trailer the most-watched promo for Attack on Titan to date. Reddit user czarhans pointed out the milestone to hyped fans the other day, and they went so far as to list five of the most-viewed Attack on Titan trailers to date:

Final Season PV (2020) - SNK Official Twitter (6.2M)

Season 3 Part 2 PV (2019) - AnimeTV Youtube (6.1M)

Season 2 PV (2017) - Pony Canyon Youtube (5.8M)

Season 1 PV (2012) - Pony Canyon Youtube (5.8M)

Final Season PV (2020) - Pony Canyon Youtube (5.1M)

As you can see, the top spot belongs to this final season, and the rest of the top spots are categorical. Season 1-3 fall in line next before this new trailer comes in to take the fifth spot on Youtube. Clearly, Attack on Titan has got the attention of millions with this final chapter, and that comes as little surprise. Given the show's popularity, season four will be a global event for fans, so you can expect to see Even trending on social media in the months to come.

What do you make of this final season's trailer? Do you expect big things from the Attack on Titan finale? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

