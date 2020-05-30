John Boyega Shares Hype for Attack on Titan's Final Season Trailer

John Boyega is just as hyped over Attack on Titan's final season trailer as the rest of us! Boyega has never been shy to share his love of anime with the world, and now fans loved seeing Boyega get caught in the very same wave of hype following the premiere of the debut trailer for Attack on Titan's fourth and final season. The series finally debuted the first concrete look at the fourth season, and although it's currently be tackled by a new studio fans are all in on the new season nonetheless.

Boyega, like many other Attack on Titan fans, took to Twitter to share his love of the new trailer, and now you can count on the former Star Wars star to be watching along with its currently scheduled Fall premiere as the rest of us. There are reports noting that the final season may be delayed as a result of the ongoing pandemic, and now there's one famous face that's going to be bummed if that happens too!

Read on to see what John Boyega said about the first trailer for Attack on Titan's fourth and final season, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You'll see what fans are saying about Boyega joining in the hype too! You can even reach out to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!