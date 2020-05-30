John Boyega Shares Hype for Attack on Titan's Final Season Trailer
John Boyega is just as hyped over Attack on Titan's final season trailer as the rest of us! Boyega has never been shy to share his love of anime with the world, and now fans loved seeing Boyega get caught in the very same wave of hype following the premiere of the debut trailer for Attack on Titan's fourth and final season. The series finally debuted the first concrete look at the fourth season, and although it's currently be tackled by a new studio fans are all in on the new season nonetheless.
Boyega, like many other Attack on Titan fans, took to Twitter to share his love of the new trailer, and now you can count on the former Star Wars star to be watching along with its currently scheduled Fall premiere as the rest of us. There are reports noting that the final season may be delayed as a result of the ongoing pandemic, and now there's one famous face that's going to be bummed if that happens too!
Read on to see what John Boyega said about the first trailer for Attack on Titan's fourth and final season, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You'll see what fans are saying about Boyega joining in the hype too! You can even reach out to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Boyega is Hyped!
OMGGGG!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/cdy4NDXAGF— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 29, 2020
A Fan of Culture as Well
May 29, 2020
An All-Time Great Anime Now
AOT is the greatest of all time after this— MISA (@missile_europa) May 29, 2020
Is Boyega a Levi Fan Too?
Levi forever 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/iQOVemN9cL— Kaytee McShane (@KTFYRPOD) May 29, 2020
This Question Needs an Answer
What do u think of Eren's new look @JohnBoyega 👀 pic.twitter.com/JTjPHhZvNh— Quake🎈 reading Berserk (@anxiousarlert) May 29, 2020
Pass the W
John watches AoT??? pic.twitter.com/8MZUFrQe4A— playboy farti🏴☠️(AoT szn) (@BrokeVEVO) May 29, 2020
Boyega's Going to Be Hurting Right Alongside Us
THIS SEASON IS GONNA HURT US SO BAD— val ⚡cabin 10 (@sapphicxrey) May 29, 2020
Even More Reason to Love Boyega!
WE MOVE!!!EVEN MORE REASON TO STAN pic.twitter.com/bdzxLpqSKB— ⚡Horny Nibb⚡AOT SZN (@Nibbato) May 29, 2020
