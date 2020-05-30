5 Things You May Have Missed in Attack on Titan's Final Season Trailer

The final season of Attack On Titan has released its first trailer and if you blinked, you might have missed some big events that might take place in the upcoming finale of the story of Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps. With the trailer showing a number of different events in long stretches and brief flashes, being played in rapid succession, we break down five of the biggest things that you might have missed in the trailer itself. With Studio MAPPA taking the helm for the series from Wit Studio, the animation studio is hoping to live up to the legacy that they were left and is pulling out all the stops!

Marley Is Strapped (Photo: Studio MAPPA) Even though the third season of Attack On Titan saw the Survey Corps gaining the power of the Colossal Titan by transferring it to Armin, it is obvious that they are still going to have a heck of an uphill battle if they hope to defeat this nation. On top of having the power of the Beast Titan, Armored Titan, and Cart Titan, the trailer shows that Marley is far more technologically advanced and has strapped weaponry to the Cart Titan to make it into an even more effective death machine.

New Titans (Photo: Studio MAPPA) The latest trailer has revealed a few new Titans that are looking to storm their way into the anime with the final season, specifically the Jaw Titan and the Hammer Titan. Without going into spoilers for who these new Titans are, they are definitely going to have big roles to play when it comes to the war between Marley and Eldia. Rest assured, this final season is going to bring even more action and character deaths into the series, so best to steel yourself before you jump back into the world of Titans! (Photo: Studio MAPPA)

Reiner's In A Bad Place (Photo: Wit Studio ) The Armored Titan, who was saved by the skin of his teeth by the Cart Titan during the final episodes of the third season, is definitely in a bad place with the release of this trailer for the final season. While the trailer shows that Reiner is fighting against Eren Jaeger in his Attack Titan form, it also shows him in a place where is contemplating suicide, holding a rifle in his mouth and preparing to take his own life. Reiner has been struggling with the damage he has done during his time as a spy for Marley and it's clear that his character will be examined further in the upcoming season.

Annie Returns (Photo: Studio MAPPA) While Annie is shown here locked within her crystal prison, her mere presence proves that there is still a role for her to play during the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan. With the final story line leaving all the cards on the table, it's no surprise to see that the Female Titan, who has been missing from action since the finale of the first season, will be making a return in some form or fashion.