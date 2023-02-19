Attack on Titan Promo Drops Sneak-Peek at Anime Finale

The time has almost come. It won't be much longer before Attack on Titan returns to the screen, and its comeback will draw the eyes of fans worldwide. After all, the TV series is coming to an end, and the first half of its finale will drop in a few weeks. Now, we have been given an update on the show thanks to NHK, and the promo drops a few teasers readers will recognize.

As you can see below, the preview came courtesy of NHK as it shared a program all about Attack on Titan the other day. It was there fans were given a behind-the-scenes look at the anime's two-part finale. In one shot, fans were able to follow director Yuichiro Hayashi as the man checked art for the finale, and it is telling.

In the shots, fans are shown several close-up shots of Eren, and he looks younger in these stills than we know him now. The protagonist is seen crying with wide eyes, and in some shots, we can see Eren is not alone. He seems to be joined by a young boy readers know as Ramzi. The kid is just one of the thousands who die by Eren's launch of The Rumbling, and the refugee's death is pretty horrifying to watch.

This artwork shows Eren in agony while facing Ramzi, and readers know what all is happening here. In this scene, the protagonist is apologizing for what he's doing to Ramzi and all the innocent people like him in Marley. His path to genocide can have no mercy, so Ramzi cannot be spared. Still, Eren feels guilt over the whole thing, and we get this scene as such.

Of course, this is just one of several intense moments coming in the anime's finale. Attack on Titan has a lot to wrap up, so Eren's morals are about to be thrown into a blender. And thanks to Hayashi, we can see the artwork for Attack on Titan's final installment is looking good.

What do you think about this latest look at Attack on Titan's finale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.