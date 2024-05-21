Cowboy Bebop Ein Vinyl Figure Launches As a Sparkly Exclusive

Cowboy Bebop fans have snatched up every one of Mondo's 7-inch soft vinyl figures inspired by everyone's favorite data dog Ein, and it's only a matter of time before this "See You Space Cowboy- Sparkle Variant" edition follows suit. Only 230 will be made, and you can find it here at Entertainment Earth as an exclusive priced at $84.99 with free US shipping. Note that purchases over $100 save $10 to $50 during their Memorial Day sale.

The Ein figure features a glitter paint deco and comes with with his dog bowl and Brain Dream headset. It also comes packaged in the suitcase that he escaped from the lab in,

What Is Cowboy Bebop?

Although Cowboy Bebop recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, and even had an attempted live-action TV series adaptation with Netflix (which was cancelled after the release of its first and only season), those originally behind the famous anime have gone on record about their desire to avoid any potential sequels, revivals or spin-offs for the series any time soon. If you wanted to seek out the original anime series for yourself, you can find Cowboy Bebop streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu with both English subtitled and dubbed audio releases available.

They tease what to expect from the now classic Cowboy Bebop anime series as such, "The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motley lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash. Spike is a hero whose cool façade hides a dark and deadly past. The pilot Jet is a bruiser of a brute who can't wait to collect the next bounty. Faye Valentine is a femme fatale prone to breaking hearts and separating fools from their money. Along for the ride are the brilliant, but weird, hacker Ed and a super-genius Welsh Corgi named Ein."