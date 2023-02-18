Attack on Titan Releases Massive Recap Ahead of Anime's Return

Attack on Titan is gearing up for its highly anticipated return to screens for the first special of its third part for the fourth and final season, and the series is getting ready for this massive return with a huge recap of everything that's happened in the anime so far! Following the second part of the final season, it was confirmed that Attack on Titan: Final Season would be returning for a Part 3. But unlike the first two efforts, this third part is being touted as the true final part as it adapts the final few chapters left from Hajime Isayama's original manga series.

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 will be premiering this March with the first major special of its two part Conclusion arc for the anime's run overall. With the second part of this grand finale coming later this year, and the first almost here, the series has dropped a special video helping to recap all of the huge events that helped to lead up to this point. Unfortunately, it's only available in Japanese thus far but it still serves as a fun trip down memory lane. Check it out below:

What to Know for Attack on Titan's Anime Return

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 will consist of two special length anime episodes with the first running for an hour and scheduled for a release on March 3rd overseas. The release date for the second and final special has yet to be set as of this writing, but it is currently scheduled to launch around the world some time later this year. With only a few more chapters left from the original manga, this really will be the end of the anime if the final moments are adapted.

If you wanted to catch up on everything that has happened in Attack on Titan's final season so far (and the first three seasons of the series that helped to kick it all off), you can now find all of the episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. A lot has happened with just the final season alone, but now is the perfect time to go all the way back to the beginning to see how it all began.

Are you ready for Attack on Titan to come to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!