Attack On Titan Finale Reveals Eren's True Feelings for Mikasa

The final chapter of Attack On Titan, Chapter 139, has fans celebrating the end of the series created by mangaka Hajime Isayama, and the last installment had plenty of surprises for readers who had followed the manga since the beginning, one of which included Eren revealing his true feelings for Mikasa. Though the final installments of the popular franchise put Eren and Mikasa into a very different place from where they had originally started, it's clear that the youngest Jaeger decided to leave everything on the table before the story of the Scout Regiment wrapped.

Warning. If you don't want the final chapter of Attack On Titan's manga spoiled, turn back now as we'll be diving into manga spoilers.

In the early pages of Chapter 139, we see that Armin and Eren have a final conversation before their last battle with one another, as Jaeger attempts to eradicate the world's population for anyone that doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins. As the two former friends chat, Eren reveals that he truly loves Mikasa, and goes so far as to freak out when Armin suggests that the strongest member of the Scout Regiment will move on from Jaeger when he dies as a result of their battle.

In hysterics, sitting in the water of the ocean, Eren Jaeger spills his guts when it comes to his true feelings for Mikasa, proving that he had always loved her and was remorseful over the events that transpired that led them all to this spot:

"I don't want that. Mikasa finding another man? I want her to think about me and no one else for the rest of my life. Even as I die, I want to be at the front of her mind for a while. Ten years at least. I don't want to die. I want to be with Mikasa."

Needless to say, Eren isn't able to spend his life with Mikasa, as Ackermann in fact is the one to deliver the killing blow on Jaeger as he pilots his own twisted version of a Colossal Titan. Eren himself murdered eighty percent of the world's population in a bid to stop the war between Eldia and Marley, placing his friends as the heroes of the day, but in doing so, sacrificed his life and his soul in the process.

