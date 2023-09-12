Attack on Titan Shares Trailer for Anime's Epic Finale: Watch

It is all about to come to an end. After a decade on the screen, the Attack on Titan anime is ready to wrap up. This fall will mark the release of Attack on Titan's big finale, and we just got a new trailer detailing the big episode.

As you can see above, the new trailer for Attack on Titan's finale is nothing short of bombastic. We can see all of our favorite soldiers in battle here, and none of them are holding back. From Armin to Mikasa and Jean, our heroes are fighting for the world's future, and they will have to take out Eren to save humanity.

After all, Attack on Titan: The Final Season kickstarted its two-part finale with a terrifying update. We watched as Eren doubled down on his coup against Paradis and the world. Determined to secure his freedom and that of the Eldian race, Eren decides the best course of action is global genocide. The finale saw Eren begin the Rumbling, and he killed countless in his pursuit to wipe out anyone who'd threaten the Eldian people. But while he was in battle mode, his former friends were working to catch up with him.

Now, Attack on Titan is ready to wrap its story on the small screen. November 4th will mark the release of the anime's last episode, so you know it will be a wild ride. If you are not caught up with the series just yet, Attack on Titan is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for more info on Eren's tale, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything."

