Attack On Titan Low Cost Cosplay Sets Its Sights On Mikasa

Attack On Titan is prepping for its finale via its anime and manga, putting the Survey Corps through some of their toughest challenges to date, but one fan has put together some hilarious Low-Cost Cosplay to remind fans of the earlier days of Mikasa Ackermann when she was welcomed with open arms into the Jaeger household. Though Mikasa's earlier days were not great ones, considering that her parents were murdered by bandits attempting to sell the future Survey Corps member based on her ancestry, Low-Cost Cosplay does its best to add some levity to the dire childhood of Mikasa.

Mikasa has been put into a tough situation during the latest episode of Attack On Titan, having to come to grips with Eren's decision to infiltrate the nation of Marley and strike a blow against the Tybur family that secretly runs it. Though Jaeger was able to acquire the power of the War Hammer Titan, the Survey Corps took a big hit with the loss of many of their soldiers as well as the big loss of one of their own as Sasha was struck and killed by a bullet from Gabi, who has sworn revenge on Eren and is currently locked in prison to answer for her crimes. Needless to say, there is some serious hashing out to do between Mikasa and her "brother from another mother".

Instagram Cosplayer Low-Cost Cosplayth shared this impressively hilarious cosplay that takes us back to the scene wherein Eren offered an olive branch to Mikasa following the death of her parents, and forged a union between the two that continues in the series of Attack On Titan to this day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth)

This year will see the series of Attack On Titan make its swan song, with both the manga and the anime wrapping, and many fans are left wondering which members of the Survey Corps will ultimately survive the final story created by Hajime Isayama. With Mikasa being a fan-favorite character, who receives some serious skills thanks to her ties to the Ackermann clan, she is definitely one soldier that fans everywhere would hate to see brought low by a Titan.

What do you think of this hilarious Attack On Titan Cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans!