Attack on Titan Celebrates Newest Episode with Special Mikasa Art

Attack on Titan is celebrating the release of the newest episode with special art of Mikasa Ackerman! The fourth and final season of Attack on Titan is now in full swing as Eren and the Survey Corps have made their first move against Marley. The first few episodes of the season were slowly building to this point, and now after fun anticipation, the entire Survey Corps group has come to the anime and revealed how much they have changed in the years since the events of the third season. But the season's really only getting started.

While Mikasa made her debut in the previous episode of the season, Episode 66 of Attack on Titan brought her into the fight even more so. To celebrate this and the newest episode of the series being such a success with fans, animation director Takahiko Abiru shared a new illustration of Mikasa through Attack on Titan's official Twitter account that sees her wielding multiple Thunder Spears. You can check it out below:

Mikasa is one of the many fighters from the Eldia side of the conflict that made their return with the latest two episodes of the series. She, like the other characters, had gotten a major makeover in the years since we had last seen her. But what's going to be important is how she reacted to Eren's first transformation at the start of the battle. Seeing all of his destruction, she's starting to wonder whether or not they are going too far in this war to defend themselves. That's going to be key in the final conflict in the series overall.

