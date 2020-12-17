Attack On Titan Gives Mikasa One of Her Best Battlefield Moments Yet

✖

The fourth and final season of Attack On Titan has yet to officially introduce Mikasa in the nation of Marley, instead pointing the spotlight at soldiers such as Reiner, Zeke, and the other Eldians of this country, but the manga has shown one of the strongest members of the Survey Corps performing what might very well be one of her best moments of the series to date! With the final battle of the dark franchise well underway, fans are left wondering which of their favorite characters will be able to survive this tragic fight that has assembled all the players left standing!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, Chapter 135, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as there are serious spoilers for the fourth season!

The final fight of Attack On Titan has seen the Survey Corps fighting against an unlikely opponent in Eren Jaeger, who now has full access to the power of the Founding Titan and is using it to enact a plan that will murder anyone that isn't a "child of Ymir". As a new Survey Corps has been created that brings together both Eren's friends Armin and Mikasa and former villains in Reiner and Annie, they have their hands full trying to not only take down Eren, but resurrected Titans that were once counted as members of the Nine.

Needless to say, it is pure chaos on the battlefield as the Survey Corps makes their final push to stop Eren and Mikasa shows off her skills as one of the strongest soldiers from the walls. With Connie being knocked unconscious in the scuffle, Mikasa is able to save his life in a glorious display, then proceeding to call out all the Titans that are spawning from Jaeger's form while also saving Captain Levi at the same time.

(Photo: Kodansha)

With the resurrected Titans nearly ending the Survey Corps' fight against Eren, Annie swoops in with a flying Titan beneath her feet and manages to allow them to continue the war against their former friend. With Mikasa's feelings for Eren being a big part of her character, it will be interesting to see if she will actually be able to pull the trigger to save the world!

What do you think of Mikasa's amazing battlefield moment?