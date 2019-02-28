‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals Major Titan Shifter’s Origins

Attack on Titan takes its time rolling out details about its leads. Heroes like Mikasa took a long time to warm up to fans, and the same goes double for Captain Levi. Now, the series is detailing the origins of another fan-favorite, and it seems their history is way sadder than expected.

So, you’ve been warned. There are spoilers below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Attack on Titan put out a new chapter, and it was there fans met some serious flashbacks. Chapter 114 is dedicated to all things Zeke, and his backstory was broken down in painstaking detail.

Want to know more? Well, we’re here to parse out the biggest reveals made about Zeke, so you can peek at them below:

Zeke grew up in Marley with his father Grisha and mother Dina. The family was marked for their Eldian roots and confined to the country’s concentration camp where they were persecuted.

Zeke didn’t want to be a Titan Warrior but was forced to try because of his parents’ wishes. They are the orchestraters of the Eldian resurgence group in Marley who want to free the group from their oppression.

As Zeke’s parents become more distant, the boy meets a man named Xavier who is researcher and inheritor of the Beast Titan. They form a close mentor-student bond.

Eventually, Zeke betrays his parents to the police when he fears his entire family will be sent to Eden — or Paradis — out of punishment. Xavier is the one to encourage him, and the older man guides Zeke through the Titan Warrior program to succeed him.

When the chapter comes to an end, fans piece together that Zeke’s glasses were given to him by Xavier, and the Titan Shifter is determined to make his mentor proud. He manages to get away from Levi who had him captive, but fans are not sure whether or not Zeke survived the attempt.

So, how do you feel about Zeke knowing his past now? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu (and the appearance of MewTwo!), the Oscars, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!