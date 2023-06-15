Attack on Titan Comes to Life in Stunning New Papercraft Clip

Attack on Titan hasn't pulled any punches when it comes to throwing bloody and brutal challenges at the Scout Regiment. With the final season releasing its penultimate episode earlier this year, the grand finale is slated to hit at some point this fall thanks to Studio MAPPA. While fans prepare to say goodbye to the Survey Corps, creative anime enthusiasts are taking the opportunity to make some truly stunning works in the meantime. Using nothing but paper, one fan has recreated one of the most pivotal moments of Eren Jaeger's life.

Things have changed astronomically from the early days of Attack on Titan to the events of the present, as Eren Jaeger has acquired the power of the Founding Titan and has unleashed the power of an army of Colossal Titans known as The Rumbling. Trying to eliminate humanity outside the borders of Paradis, Eren's former friends are now placed into the terrible situation where they will need to kill Jaeger to potentially save the world. Thanks to the power of the Attack Titan, Eren has been able to see into the future, leaving fans to wonder if Jaeger is following the fate before him when it comes to his genocidal campaign or if he truly believes in what he is doing.

Attack on Eren

Eren Jaeger has lived a terrifying, brutal existence inside of the walls, finding himself face-to-face with the Colossal Titan in the first season of the anime adaptation. In these early days, the Colossal Titan was, unbeknownst to him, his comrade Bertholdt. Luckily, the third season's conclusion saw Armin taking the reins as the new Colossal Titan, though this now is a problem for Eren and his world-ending campaign.

When Attack on Titan's manga came to an end, the finale was quite controversial in the anime world. So controversial was the ending in fact that creator Hajime Isayama apologized for how the story of the Scout Regiment wrapped up. Now, Attack on Titan fans have been left wondering if the anime adaptation will follow the manga to the letter or if the MAPPA production will make some changes when it comes to Eren's devastating campaign.

