Attack on Titan Is Giving Levi a Life-Sized Statue

When it comes to Attack on Titan, there is only room for one character to come on top, and that is not Eren – not by a long shot. Sure, the anime's lead is popular, but Eren is always at war with Mikasa and Armin for ranking. While those three go back and forth with fans, their commander has always come above with fans, and that is why all eyes are on Levi Ackerman right now. The hero is getting his own life-size statue, so you can bet fans from across the globe are eyeing the collectible.

If you did not know, Levi has been a mascot for Attack on Titan season it began. The captain came into his own in season one, and Levi has continued to dominate the series since. Now, the crew at LX Studios is giving Levi a life-size statue, and fans are loving its look.

New Levi Ackerman Life Size Statue By LX Studios pic.twitter.com/9iMbdNm7mJ — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) June 10, 2023

As you can see above, the life-size statue shows Levi in his full Maneuvering Gear. With his green cape secured around his neck, Levi looks as dangerous as ever. He has two bloody blades in hand as Levi seems to have just stayed two Titans. And given the blood on this statue's pedestal, we are sure his last victims are just two of many others.

So far, LX Studios have not shared any specific details about this life-size figure, but we know it is being made. This means we don't know any details about its release date, price point, or composite. So far, LX Studios has a number of smaller statues available with an average price point of $400 – $600 USD. Given what we know about other life-size statues, this Attack on Titan figure is going to cost collectors a lot, so be prepared to pay well into the thousands for this piece of art.

Of course, there are ways to support Levi and Attack on Titan without shelling out cash for this figure. The anime is going to wrap this fall with the second half of its series finale. For those who need to catch up on Attack on Titan, the anime is streaming on Crunchyroll, so you can binge the hit adventure ASAP.

What do you think of this upcoming Levi collectible? Would you care to bring this statue home?