Attack on Titan Director Drops Update on Finale's Dub

Attack on Titan will bring the journey of the Scout Regiment to an end this fall. Following the penultimate episode of the anime adaptation which was the darkest of the series to date, updates have been released to give anime fans an idea of the progression of the series finale. Now, a new update has been revealed from the sound director of the anime, Masafumi Mima, as to the dubbing process for the final episode of the series, giving fans a better idea as to how close the grand finale is.

In the penultimate episode of Attack on Titan, viewers witnessed the Eren Jaeger's terrifying army of Colossal Titans eradicate a large swath of their world's population. Set to eliminate the world outside of Paradis' borders, the Scout Regiment has been placed in a terrible scenario in which they must stop their former friend from committing genocide. The Survey Corps has added some unexpected members to its ranks, as the soldiers of Marley including Reiner, Annie, and Pieck are looking to lend a hand in saving the nation of Marley and the world at large. The previous installment ended on quite the cliffhanger, as Armin and company were able to reach Eren but find themselves in the biggest fight of their lives as a result.

Attack on Dubbing

Masafumi Mima took the opportunity to confirm that around 40% of the dubbing process was finished for the original Japanese language. The final episode has been confirmed for the fall, though MAPPA has yet to state the exact date as to when Attack on Titan will release its last installment. Regardless of how the series ends, it is sure to be a bloody finale for all the parties involved.

Masafumi Mima (Attack on Titan Sound Director) Update



Today’s post recording work is over. It’s the 3rd day today. About 40% of the total is done. Director Hayashi looks like he is having fun too. pic.twitter.com/yZCOor2cZT — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) June 13, 2023

The Attack on Titan anime might be edging toward its conclusion, but the manga came to an end years ago. The finale was considered quite controversial when it first hit the printed pages, with creator Hajime Isayama taking the opportunity in the past to apologize if fans were disappointed. It has yet to be confirmed if the anime will make any changes to the controversial ending though plenty of anime fans are anxious to find out.

Will you be sad to say goodbye to the Scout Regiment this fall? Do you predict that the anime will make changes from the original manga finale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.