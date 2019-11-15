Universal Studios to Launch AOT Roller Coaster, More

With Attack On Titan moving towards its conclusion in both the aime and the manga, it seems that the story of Eren Jaeger and his colossal friends continues to make its way into the real world. Though Universal Studios Japan recently placed a brand new spotlight on the series during its “Universal Cool Japan 2019”, the amusement park isn’t done with Attack On Titan yet as it has just announced that a brand new attraction will be created for the wildly popular anime franchise beginning next year!

Twitter User AOTWiki shared the recent news that the brand new roller coaster, “Attack On Titan XR Ride“, will open early next year in 2020 and continue to operate until June which will give fans the opportunity to apparently swing throughout the anime world as if they were a member of the Survey Corps themselves:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attack on Titan XR Ride (indoor roller coaster) announced for Universal Studios Japan 2020. Set to open on January 21st and run through June 28th, 2020. Source: https://t.co/DwYKigZ5XS pic.twitter.com/nRHxVjR1At — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) November 13, 2019

This isn’t the first time that Universal Studios Japan has decided to “dip its toes” into the world of Attack On Titan, with the attraction “Attack On Titan THE REAL” running earlier this year as part of the summer promotion. Along with anime series such as Sailor Moon, Detective Conan, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and more, the Titan killing franchise managed to create some amazing spectacles to those who visited the park.

Besides just Attack On Titan, Universal Studios Japan will also be creating attractions for the hot video game franchise that is Monster Hunter World, new themes for Detective Conan, and a brand new attraction for Lupin The Third as part of their 2020 campaign.

Will you be heading to Japan to experience these brand new anime attractions? Do you wish they’d bring these to North America already so we can all experience these anime rides and shows? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Attack On Titan!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Via SoraNews24