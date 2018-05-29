‘Attack On Titan’ Seems To Have Confirmed Its Season 3 Arcs

Attack on Titan is about to make up for its controversial season two cutoff. Last year, the anime left fans confused after its hiatus broke with a shortened season, but it will make amends in season three. After all, it seems a manga announcement has confirmed how many arcs the new season will cover.

Spoiler: It's definitely more than one.

Since Wit Studios confirmed Attack on Titan's premiere of season three, fans have tried to figure out what it'll cover. The season's trailer confirmed it will adapt the manga's 'Uprising' arc, but fans were sure if anything else would be covered. So, fans will be happy to hear it looks like season three will definitely adapt the 'Return to Shiganshina' arc.

The evidence of a two-arc season comes courtesy of Penguin Random House. The publisher works with Kodansha Comics to release the manga's English volumes, and a new posting all but confirms the massive order. Awhile back, the publisher announced a manga package titled Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 1 Manga Box Set. That release will contain Vols. 13-17 which go over the 'Uprising' arc.

Oh, and a second part was just announced as well.

Yes, Penguin Random House just confirmed another manga package called Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Manga Box Set will be published in December. This package will contain Vols. 18-22, and its chapters go over the favorite 'Return to Shiganshina' arc. In the past, split collections like this have accurately confirmed anime arcs, and Attack on Titan fans are excited to see this ambitious order.

For anyone unfamiliar with what the 'Return to Shiganshina' arc as to offer, it is a lot. The massive saga follows the Survey Corps as they prepare to take back the Shiganshina district after it was overrun by Titans, and it finally answers the question of what's hiding in the basement of Eren Jaeger's home.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It's set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

