‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Announces Its Main Character

The third season of Attack on Titan is set to premiere soon, and as the manga kicks into high gear right where season 3 will begin, fans were wondering how exactly the series would adapt the intense moments to come.

Well, it’s good to know that the anime series will take the adaptation seriously as the third season even will put the majority of the focus on the character closest to the coming events: Levi Ackerman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As teased in the first key visual for the upcoming season, Levi Ackerman will eventually fight the mysterious Kenny. WIT Studio is making sure to make the most of his story by highlighting him most for the third season.

Animage released its March 2018 issue which featured an interview with animation producer Nakatake Tetsuya, and he revealed that Levi would get the majority of the focus for the season. Without going into too much detail as to how Levi factors into the events of the next series, just know that there’s a greater focus on human vs. human fighting rather than fighting against the Titans as seen in seasons past.

Levi shares a connection with the mysterious Kenny that is one of the bigger reveals of the manga (and upcoming season), so it only makes sense that he will have more of a focus than Eren who only briefly appears in the coming events.

Attack on Titan has also revealed the cast and crew for the upcoming season as well which includes many returning characters as well as some new faces. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan‘s first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with season three.

“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making season 3,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview.

“Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

The series was adapted into an anime from Wit Studio and Production I.G. with a third season premiering later this year. 68 million copies of the manga have been sold as of 2017, and has been met with major critical and commercial success worldwide. Volume 24 of Attack on Titan released December 8 in Japan, with a Western released planned next year. The trailer for the volume highlights key moments covering the “Marley” arc