Attack on Titan Season 4 Finally Shares Episode 86: Watch

Attack on Titan has finally released the penultimate episode for the fourth and final season! The anime series is quickly reaching the end of the run for its second part, and there are still so many questions about how the anime will exactly plan to bring it all to an end. Each of the recent episodes have seen a new alliance forming in order to take on Eren Yeager’s Founding Titan before he destroys the world with the Rumbling, but that means the anime is also not that much closer to the actual final battle of Hajime Isayama’s original manga series overall.

There has yet to be any word from Studio MAPPA in terms of how Attack on Titan will be continuing after these next two episodes, if at all, and that means these episodes are far more crucial than ever. As the series continues to take steps to the final conflict against Eren, the series has turned into a civil war as former allies begin to attack one another in order to support their new varying ideals. But it’s still only taking small steps toward the grand finale from Hajime Isayama’s manga. If you wanted to check out the newest episode, you can now find Attack on Titan Episode 86 streaming with Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu!

Attack on Titan Episode 86 is titled “Retrospective” and it’s described as such, “If you hesitate, you will die. Point the [gun] and pull the trigger. Believe that beyond this betrayal there is a way to save the world.” The synopsis is vague, but details the main conflict heading into the final battle. As Mikasa, Armin, Connie, Jean, and Hange have teamed up together with Marley’s Titan shifters in order to stop Eren’s Founding Titan, they are actively going against the interest of their home country and have since become major targets.

The Yeagerists have taken control of Eldia amidst all of the chaos of the Rumbling, and thus the remaining Survey Corps members need to work together with those of other countries to save the world. It means Eldia won’t be saved in the way those on the island might want, but that would be a freedom at the cost of mass genocide. It’s just one of the big conflicts left in the series, so what do you think? How do you feel about Attack on Titan already ending soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!