Attack on Titan Season 4 Releases Promo for Episode 86: Watch

Attack on Titan has released the promo for Episode 86 of the fourth and final season! The anime is quickly reaching the end of its run in just a couple of weeks, and the each episode has a lot of wait on its shoulders for setting up the final endgame to come. There are still so many questions left up in the air following Eren Yeager unleashing the Founding Titan’s power on the rest of the world, and Mikasa and the final members of the Survey Scouts are now embarking on a new plan to some how put a stop to his mass genocide plan.

The newest episode of the series saw Mikasa, Armin and a few members of the former Survey Scouts banding together with some surprising new allies in order to put a stop to the Rumbling somehow. They have a plan in place for how they want to do it, but in order to actually get their plan off the ground the former scouts are going to need to face off against their former allies who are fighting to protect the Rumbling to save their country. It’s a lot breaking down all at once, and now you can check out the preview for what comes next thanks to @AoTWiki on Twitter:

Episode 86 of Attack on Titan is titled “Retrospective” and the preview for the episode teases more of the fierce battle that began to break out with the newest episode. It was explained that the scouts’ current plan is to somehow get a hold of the Azumabito’s flying boat as it’s the only thing that’s going to be able to take them to Eren’s Founding Titan. There are many complications as the Yeagerists are currently occupying the pier where it’s at and holding the mechanics hostage, but a fight broke out in full when the Yeagerists refused to relent.

Led by Floch, these fighters are trying to keep the Rumbling going for as long as possible because it would save their country. In their eyes, Mikasa and the others are the traitors because they’re trying to save the rest of the world instead of their own comrades and thus there is going to be a lot more bloodshed even before the finale kicks in. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see in Attack on Titan’s next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!