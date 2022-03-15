Attack on Titan Season 4 Brings the Female Titan Back to the Anime After 9 Years

Attack on Titan Season 4 has finally brought the Female Titan back to the action after missing out on nearly nine years of time in the anime! The fourth and final season is fast approaching the series’ final episodes, and Mikasa and the others have been getting ready for the final conflict with Eren Yeager’s Founding Titan in an attempt to stop the Rumbling’s mass genocide. They have needed to forge a surprising alliance with Marley’s own Titan shifters in the process, and the newest episode has kicked off a bloody new battle for the fate of the world.

Annie’s big return to the anime has been one of the major moments of the fourth and final season, and while her return has already shaken things up by allowing the character to offer her perspective for the first time there are also other reasons to be excited for her return. Chiefly it means that we’ll be seeing her Female Titan form thrown into the mix again and it’s been nine long years since the anime last had the Female Titan as a part of anime major battle. Check out the Annie’s Titan return from the newest episode below as spotted by @GrishaYeager17 on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attack on Titan Episode 85 brought Annie’s Female Titan form back to action in the final moments of the episode, but it’s been a long time since she has last been a part of the series. Her last appearance in the anime was with Episode 25 all the way back in the very first season, “Wall: Assault on Stohess: Part 3.” Capping off her own focused arc by retreating into her crystal cocoon, it wasn’t until Eren activated the Founding Titan’s power that she was released from her self-imprisonment and brought back to the anime. The episode first aired in 2013 in Japan, and so fans are definitely feeling this big return.

There’s no time to celebrate, however, as the franchise is now readying to end its final season in just a couple of episodes. There are still lots of questions needing to be answered and a huge final battle to be had, so there are still many fans hoping to see the anime continue despite its upcoming ending. But what do you think? How did you like seeing the Female Titan again in the anime after nearly ten years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!