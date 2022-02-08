Attack on Titan Reveals Eren’s Most Emotional Speech Yet

Attack on Titan saw Eren Yeager at his emotional yet with a surprising speech in the newest episode of the series! The fourth and final season has been spending the first few episodes of the second part getting the endgame in gear, and now the trigger has finally been pulled on the explosive final conflict for the series as a whole with the newest episode. The season thus far has seen Eren become a much different kind of person than we had seen with the first three seasons, and now has made the full turn into antagonist as of the newest episode.

At the same time, while Eren is undoubtedly about to do some very cruel things in the name of his particular kind of freedom, it comes with a hint of vulnerability and pain that only he seems to truly understand. With his power of the Attack Titan, Eren was able to directly connect with the source of the Founding Titan’s power and through an emotional plea to the young girl herself, he was able to get her to go along with his play to completely destroy the rest of the world outside of the island of Paradis.

"Waiting 2000 years just for somebody "

Episode 80 of the series revealed that Eren had wanted to work with Zeke only so that he could access the Founding Titan’s power directly. It was with Zeke that he was able to make it into the Coordinate space in the first place, and thanks to Zeke Eren was able to directly appeal to the Founder herself. Thanks to his power he also got a glimpse of her past, and with it saw just how much suffering she had to deal with at the hands of the royal Fritz family before her bloodline was sentenced to years of Titan suffering.

Hugging Ymir before she carried out Zeke’s wishes, he pleas with her over the fact that she had been waiting thousands of years for him to make it to her side. She had been waiting for someone to free her from the cycle of violence, and with his help, the two of them will now take out their rage on the rest of the world. Eren is seeking to destroy everything, not just Marley or Eldia, and soon we’ll see what that really means for the rest of the series.

