Attack on Titan Has Finally Set Forth The Rumbling: Watch

Attack on Titan has finally brought forth the Rumbling with the newest episode of the series! Since it came back earlier this year for the second part, the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan has been spending its time setting the stage for the endgame. After teasing Eren Yeager’s true goal in the first half of the season, the newest episode of the series finally explained what Eren wanted the Founding Titan’s power for this entire time. Continuing on the build that saw him take a much darker and more intense turn, Eren finally let the Rumbling loose in grand fashion.

Foreshadowed in small hints throughout the rest of the series as a whole, it was revealed that Eren was trying to gain control of the Founding Titan’s power to unleash the Rumbling. While Zeke had been working with him under the idea that they would eliminate all of Eldia’s future children, it’s confirmed that Eren’s real plan is much worse than that. By activating the Titans sleeping within the walls, Eren plans to destroy the entire world outside of the island of Paradis. It’s complete annihilation. Check it out below as spotted by @_Dominating on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/_Dominating/status/1490348922862243848?s=20&t=mVTSvPSqw3AKmv38W9BvkQ

Picking up from the previous episode that saw Eren and Zeke return from the past, Episode 80 of the series sees them return to the Paths. In this space Eren is chained up, and Zeke plans to keep him that way in order to follow through with the Eldian euthanasia plan. Then fans are treated to a sequence that reveals the true sources of the Titan’s power, and through this connection Eren then is able to make a deeper tie with the founder herself, Ymir. He activates her rage as she seeks true freedom.

Instead of following along with Zeke’s plan, Eren talks the founder into breaking free of her thousands of years long vow to serve the royal family. Having her completely sink into he rage, he then activates The Rumbling and soon it wakes up all of the Titans in the walls. But it’s a massive shift as the Rumbling is not meant to just destroy the invading forces of Marley, but Eren seeks to use the power to destroy the rest of the world. Now it’s a matter of seeing who survives from here.

What do you think? How did you feel finally seeing the Rumbling in action? Did it build up to all of the hype over Attack on Titan’s previous seasons? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!