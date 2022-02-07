Attack on Titan Cliffhanger Breaks Out Eren’s Scary New Form: Watch

Attack on Titan season four is the anime’s last hurrah, and it is taking every chance it can to show fans why it is one of the industry’s leading series. Its comeback took social media by storm, and episode 80 took things to a new level this past weekend. The release left off on a killer cliffhanger that has changed the series for good, and we have Eren’s new titan form to thank for that.

So you have been warned! There are spoilers below for Attack on Titan season four! Proceed with caution:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The update, as you can see below, shows how Eren taps into his new power. The form is granted to Eren after he is able to speak with Ymir face to face. Despite spending centuries in servitude, the Founding Titan finds the courage to assume freedom once Eren gives off a rallying speech. This ends up giving Eren the ability to access the Founding Titan’s power which his dad passed to him years ago, and his new form is monstrous to put lightly.

The video shows how Eren’s form changes as he brings the Founding Titan out. His sleek Attack Titan form is missing here and replaced by something out of an H.P. Lovecraft novel. His elongated spine and skull are the stuff of nightmares, and part of Eren’s new look resembles a nervous system. Never before has a special Titan looked this horrifying, but well – here we are.

As you can imagine, no one in Attack on Titan saw this form coming in Paradis, and Eren is using this shock to his benefit. The boy has amassed an army of Colossal Titans, and Eren says he is eager to trample humanity if it means gaining freedom. But when it comes to his friends, Armin and Mikasa know they must stop Eren from reaching his goal.

What do you think of this new Attack on Titan form? Where does this look rank amongst Eren’s Titan forms? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.