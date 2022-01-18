Attack on Titan Season 4 Shares Gabi’s Most Emotional Scene Yet

Attack on Titan had a surprisingly emotional moment for Gabi Braun with the newest episode of the series giving her one of her best moments in the anime yet! The fourth and final season of the series is now in full swing with Part 2, and fans have started to see the bloody conflict break out between the Eldian, Marleyan, and Yeagerist forces. At the middle of it all are the children representing the future of the overall world like Gabi and Falco, who were strongly opposed to Eldia before finding out how complicated the real conflicts around them actually were.

Gabi drew a lot of ire from fans for not only the major death she was the cause of in the first half of the season, but because she was so adamantly fighting for her country. She had grown up with only a certain kind of close minded philosophy, but now that she has found herself in a much bigger fight than ever before, she’s coming to grips with just how wrong she was. It’s this confrontation of her ideologies that begins to shake her own preconceptions and sees her take a very important step forward.

After gabi realises the insanity of what she used to believe in all this time we see the door of one of the birdcages open…

After gabi realises the insanity of what she used to believe in all this time we see the door of one of the birdcages open…

Gabi's mind is not caged anymore but now it's freed from all the propaganda and hate Marley has fed her with all these years

Episode 77 of the series sees Gabi finally reuniting with Falco with some help from an Eldian officer she had bonded with, and all of this starts to shake her mentality. She fought so hard for her country against those she believed to be devils, and even killed on behalf of Marley. But as fans started to see when she had snuck her way into Eldia, Gabi was being confronted by those thoughts and started to see those she was so against were actually people just like her. She’s starting to catch onto all of the stuff that has been ingrained into her since birth.

It’s a far cry from the full kind of retribution fans of the series probably want for the character, and it’s a far cry from a full turn away from the way she was before. But it’s a very important step to acknowledge the shallowness of her previous thoughts and truly realize the consequences and weight of her action regardless of whether or not it has an impact on those not on her “side.”

