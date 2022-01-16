Attack on Titan Just Scared Fans Everywhere… as Well as Armin

Attack on Titan is back on television, and season four has a lot riding on it. After all, the season will be the show’s last, and Eren’s journey is making some shocking turns in its final hours. This week, a brand-new episode dropped to keep the war going, and MAPPA adapted one of Yelena’s scariest scenes to date.

The whole thing went down today as Attack on Titan dropped its latest episode overseas. It was there fans watched as Armin and Mikasa escaped prison to intervene with an ambush outside. Eren’s troops are fighting Marley as the battle for humanity kicks into high gear… and Yelena went and made it all worse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/1225Ievi/status/1482738763172552705?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Armin continued to plead with his friends to save Eren, but things took a turn when Connie and Mikasa put on some rather horrified faces. A body suddenly appeared behind Armin, and fans watched as the camera lifted towards Yelena. However, their usual blank expression was gone and replaced by an ugly, traumatizing one.

Even Armin was stunned by the ugly look, but Yelena wiped it eventually. They simply asked for Armin to save Eren, and the request is a selfish one. After all, Yelena has wanted to annihilate Marley for ages, and Eren is the best hope in doing so. And while Armin and Mikasa do not agree with their friend’s rebellion, fans know they will help the boy regardless.

Of course, that instinct will have to change at some point. Today’s new episode ended with Zeke on the hunt, and the Beast Titan will do whatever he can to help his brother. If Eren doesn’t back down, his friends will be forced to fight for real, and we can only imagine how upsetting that Attack on Titan showdown could be…

Did you think MAPPA had it in them to pull off this scene? How are you liking Attack on Titan season four so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.