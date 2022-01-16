Attack on Titan Season 4 Releases Episode 77: Watch

Attack on Titan is back with a bang this week, and we have its new episode to thank. Not long ago, episode 77 made its debut in Japan, and Eren has been left to take over social media since. Now, Attack on Titan is streaming stateside, and we’d recommend you watch it ASAP.

For those who don’t know, Attack on Titan dropped its 77th episode today in Japan, and it is finally streaming stateside. If you want to see the show, you can find it on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Both of the streaming services have season four available right now, and each episode is subtitled in English.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AttackOnFans/status/1482816402629275648?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

If you’re in a region that doesn’t work with Funimation or Crunchyroll, you can check out Wakanime. As for Asia, you can check out iQiyi and Aniplus Asia to stream this new episode. Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, and more are using the services like Japan is relying on local networks for access as usual.

As for this latest episode of Attack on Titan, “Sneak Attack” checks in on Eren as he continues his fight with Porco and Reiner. Armin also enters the picture when he and Mikasa escape jail with their friends. And at the end, a surprising face makes an appearance that will turn the tides of war for everyone on the field.

If you are not caught up with Attack on Titan, you can find seasons one through three on Funimation and Crunchyroll right now. Kodansha USA publishes the manga in English, and you can find chapters in print or digitally through Comixology.

Are you going to check out this latest episode of Attack on Titan? Do you like what you’ve seen of season four so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.